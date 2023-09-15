Share your Falcons-Packers predictions and discuss!

Hello Falcoholics, and happy Friday! We’re all riding high after Sunday’s win, and we’re all wondering what we can expect from Atlanta as they take on the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday.

Obviously, the Falcons are coming off of an important divisional win last week vs. the Carolina Panthers, but there’s plenty of room for improvement. The Packers are also coming off of a major divisional win after utterly dismantling the Bears last week with a 38-20 drubbing.

I don’t expect Troy Andersen to be able to take the field on Sunday as he works his way through the concussion protocol, but Cordarrelle Patterson was back to practicing fully on Thursday, and Jeff Okudah was just limited with his foot injury. For the Packers, they’ve got some big names whose status for Sunday is uncertain: Romeo Doubs (a genius pickup in my best ball league on DraftKings by the way), Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, and Quay Walker were all limited on Thursday, and Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, and David Bakhtiari were held out of Thursday’s practice entirely.

If Jones in particular is unable to play, it’s bad news for the Packers. Jones racked up 41 yards and one touchdown on the ground vs. the Bears, and he added 86 receiving yards plus one touchdown through the air.

With all of this in mind, share your Falcons-Packers predictions for the score, what you expect from individual players, what you’d like to see the coaching staff try on both sides of the ball — whatever you’d like to discuss with your fellow fans.