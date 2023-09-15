Falcons - Packers Friday Week 2 injury report: Troy Andersen ruled OUT for Sunday

Friday is here, as the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers held their final practices of the week before they do battle on Sunday. We’ve been monitoring injuries for both teams throughout the week, and today we received some designations on who will or likely will not play.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Limited Participation

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot) QUESTIONABLE

• LB Troy Andersen (concussion) OUT

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Green Bay Packers

Full Participation

• S Anthony Johnson (knee)

• P Daniel Whelan (finger)

• WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)

• G Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Limited Participation

• EDGE Rashan Gary (knee)

• LB Quay Walker (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

• WR Christian Watson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

• OT David Bahktiari (rest/knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons are relatively healthy heading into Sunday. The only player who will definitely be absent from this weekend's game is linebacker Troy Andersen. Andersen has been in concussion protocol throughout the week, but was able to practice on a limited-basis on Friday. However, the team has decided to rest him against the Packers. Concussions are obviously very delicate injuries to recover from, so I think this is a wise decision by the team to give Andersen another week to recover. Nate Landman should step in for Andersen.

It appears Cordarrelle Patterson will make his 2023 regular season debut this week, and we will see what becomes of his unique “joker” position. Additionally, corner Jeff Okudah who did not play in Week 1 is questionable this week.

The Packers did not rule anyone out on Friday, but they definitely have some players to keep an eye on leading up to the game. Aaron Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury which has kept him from practicing all week. Normally, if a player doesn’t practice at all during the week, chances are he will not play that weekend. I’d be surprised if Jones faced Atlanta.

Christian Watson was able to log a limited practice on Friday, so there’s a chance he suits up against the Falcons. Also, veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is questionable as he deals with a knee injury.