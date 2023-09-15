Falcons fantasy preview for Week 2 against the Packers

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is upon us, as the (1-0) Atlanta Falcons host the Green Bay Packers. All week we’ve discussed what could happen in the real world, so let’s turn our world to the land of focus, that’s right, fantasy football!

Today, we’ll be looking at the good and bad matchups, with recommendations on who you should start or sit on Sunday.

Start ‘em

It’s worth noting that it’s only Week 2, so predictions are still pretty tough to be accurate on. You realistically don’t have a full grasp of a team’s capabilities in my opinion until around Week 5-6. With that being said though, the Falcons looked a little like the Falcons of the 2022 season, in that they were heavy on the run and limited pass plays.

If you have Bijan Robinson, he’s a no-brainer starter on Sunday. In his first career game, Bijan recorded 83 total yards, six catches, and a touchdown. He was used on a limit basis and still got fantasy owners around 20.3 fantasy points. This week, Bijan has a great matchup against the Packers, who through Week 1 are allowing the 4th most fantasy points to opposing running backs and had a shaky year in run defense in 2022.

Tyler Allgeier also benefits from this. Allgeier had quite the performance in Week 1, recording 94 total yards with three catches and two rushing touchdowns. Allgeier remains a fantasy starter unless you have a better option. The Falcons showed that while Bijan is their big play weapon, Allgeier remains their workhorse running back and the formula worked in Week 1.

Another player that I think is a must-start this week is tight end Kyle Pitts. Chances are, if you have Pitts you have no option but to start him because of how weak the tight end position is in fantasy. There are really only like three or four tight ends you can trust every week, and that might be generous by me.

Pitts only had 6.4 fantasy points in Week 1, but he displayed that his a true talent in those two catches he had, and the Falcons will need to lean on him through the air this week if they want to win. I’m going to predict Pitts scores and has six catches on Sunday.

Sit ‘em

This could definitely blow up in my face, but this article is about trying to help with the limited information we have this season. In Week 1, Drake London had literally 0 fantasy points. The reason for that is that he had no catches, even though he was on the field for most of the offensive snaps. This week, London gets a tough matchup with Packers’ cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is one of the best corners in the league. Eventually, London will be productive in fantasy, and now is the time to buy-low on him in your league. But this week is definitely not the week to start him.

That basically does it fantasy-wise. Any Falcons players not mentioned in this article shouldn’t be started this week, unless you’re in a 18-team league or something of the sort. Good luck in your Week 2 matchups, and remember, ALWAYS go with your gut!