Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Sept. 15

After a season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, it’s on to Week 2. The Falcons take on the Packers on Sunday afternoon, and we’ve got you covered on news and notes from the week you may have missed.

Packers on deck for Week 2

The 1-0 Falcons host the Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, giving the team its first look at quarterback Jordan Love. While Atlanta’s defense played admirably against the Panthers, the Packers’ offense features a much more potent rushing attack that it will need to account for.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice, however. He will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon.

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is currently in the concussion protocol, but both running back Cordarrelle Patterson and cornerback Jeff Okudah are trending in the right direction for game day.

Jessie Bates named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jessie Bates introduced himself to the Atlanta faithful in impressive fashion against the Panthers, snaring two interceptions and forcing a fumble in his debut as a Falcon. For that performance, Bates was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, an honor he certainly deserves.

Roster moves

The Falcons made some roster moves this week, namely releasing running back Godwin Igwebuike and re-signing defensive lineman Joe Gaziano.