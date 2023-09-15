Falcons-Packers DraftKings Sportsbook Week 2 prop bets: Kyle Pitts going over 35.5

Week 2 is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the Falcons will try their hardest to move to 2-0 to start the 2023 season. As of this writing, the Falcons are favored by 1.5 points on Sunday, and the current/under is at 40.5. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Desmond Ridder: Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-238)

It’s not fun to take the under here, but ultimately this is about winning. Ridder has started five games in his short professional career, and only in one game has he thrown two interceptions. The Packers provide a passing challenge on Sunday, so I’m taking Ridder to have only one touchdown.

Desmond Ridder: Under 189.5 passing yards (-130)

As a fan, I hope Ridder goes out and throws for 500 yards because that likely means the Falcons will win. Will he though? No. Will he even crack the 200-yard mark? Doubt it. The Falcons tipped their hand last year and last week that they are a run-first team. So, Ridder going for over 190 passing yards seems unlikely. I’d say he finishes around 140 yards at best.

Bijan Robinson: Over 17.5 receiving yards (-120)

This seems like easy money as Bijan Robinson can do this in one play. Last week, Robinson who was sparingly used had 27 receiving yards. In a game where the Falcons will likely have to throw a little more, Robinson is going to hit 18+ receiving yards against Green Bay.

Drake London: Under 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Another easy money prop bet is Drake London having fewer than 50 receiving yards. London didn’t even have a catch in Week 1, and now he will be guarded by Jaire Alexander. I hope London has a good game, but this is arguably the toughest matchup you can have.

Kyle Pitts: Over 35.5 receiving yards (-115)

This is a toss-up, but Pitts should break 36 yards receiving on Sunday. Pitts had 44 receiving yards in Week 1, largely due to one play. Pitts has shown he is talented, and with London likely locked down, Pitts should receive some more attention from Ridder. We shall see though.

Falcons fans, what Falcons-Packers bets have you put down at DraftKings this week? Do you agree or disagree with my picks? Let us know in the comments!