Falcons - Packers injury report: Troy Andersen remains in concussion protocol

Thursday is here, as the Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Falcons entered the week slightly healthier than Week 1, but the Packers have some injuries worth keeping an eye on.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Limited Participation

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Did Not Practice

• LB Troy Andersen (concussion)

Green Bay Packers

Full Participation

• S Anthony Johnson (knee)

• P Daniel Whelan (finger)

Limited Participation

• WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)

• EDGE Rashan Gary (knee)

• G Elgton Jenkins (knee)

• LB Quay Walker (concussion)

Did Not Practice

• RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)

• WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

• OT David Bahktiari (rest/knee)

Looking at the Falcons, there were no real updates on Thursday. Linebacker Troy Andersen remains sidelined as he deals with a concussion. The timetable for his return is unknown at this time, as no concussion is the same. I’m no doctor, but based on my experience doing these practice injury reports, if a player is not practicing by Thursday, he likely won’t play Sunday. I guess anything is possible, but look for Nate Landman and Tae Davis to take over if Andersen can’t go.

Corner Jeff Okudah remains limited in practice after missing the Week 1 game, along with joker Cordarrelle Patterson, who is at least a full participant. We’ll likely see Patterson on Sunday; Okudah will be something closer to a game-time call.

The Packers are in rough shape. Starting running back Aaron Jones is sidelined with a hamstring injury that he sustained during their Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears. Also, their top receiving option Christian Watson, who didn’t play in Week 1, continues to miss practice. Missing both of those players would be a big blow to the Packers offense, who would prefer to be at full strength against an improving Falcons defense.