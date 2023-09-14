 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 2 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

After a surprising upset by the Lions over the Chiefs in Week 1, we’ve got another potentially exciting Thursday Night Football matchup on deck in Week 2: the Vikings (0-1) traveling to take on the Eagles (1-0). Read on for our picks and predictions.

By Kevin Knight
NFL: SEP 19 Vikings at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was an entertaining one, with no shortage of wild outcomes. Last Thursday, we saw the Detroit Lions pull off the surprise upset over the ailing but still dangerous Kansas City Chiefs—and that was just the beginning. This week features another potentially exciting Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles going up against the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

The pick: Eagles (-265)

Spread: Eagles -6.5 | Over/Under: 49 | Moneyline: Eagles -265, Vikings +215

Could this be another actually decent Thursday Night Football game? Maybe! The Eagles, fresh off a tough win over the Patriots, now get to face what might be one of the NFL’s worst defenses in the Vikings. Meanwhile, Minnesota just lost to the Baker Mayfield-led Bucs. The Vikings negative regression is going to hit hard this year, and going up against the buzzsaw that is the Eagles offense is probably going to lead to an 0-2 hole to start the season. Plus, never trust primetime Kirk Cousins.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

