Falcons - Packers injury report: Aaron Jones dealing with hamstring injury

Wednesday is upon us, as the undefeated Atlanta Falcons are preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Falcons are fresh off a divisional win against the Carolina Panthers, and it seems the team will be getting back some key players who were absent from last week’s victory.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Limited Participation

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Did Not Practice

• LB Troy Andersen (concussion)

• TE Jonnu Smith (rest)

• EDGE Calais Campbell (rest)

Green Bay Packers

Full Participation

• S Anthony Johnson (knee)

Limited Participation

• WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)

• EDGE Rashan Gary (knee)

• G Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Did Not Practice

• RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)

• WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

• LB Quay Walker (concussion)

• OT David Bahktiari (rest/knee)

For the Falcons, it appears corner Jeff Okudah and joker Cordarrelle Patterson are headed in the right direction. Neither player suited up in the Week 1 win, but it looks like they both have a realistic chance of playing against Green Bay.

One thing to keep an eye on: linebacker Troy Andersen is dealing with a concussion and the timetable to return is up in the air. I’ve seen players come back from concussions the same week or take weeks or even months to get back on the field. Here’s to hoping it's the first option, but if not, Nate Landman will likely get the start in Andersen’s place.

Looking at the Packers, they have quite a few key players absent from Wednesday’s practice. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Watson did not play in Week 1, Jones did however while scoring a touchdown. Those are definitely two names to keep an eye on as the week progresses.