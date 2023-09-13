Falcons’ Week 4 game set to be simulcast from Andy's room from Toy Story

In Week 4 the Atlanta Falcons are slated to go across the pond and play an away game “at” the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The last time the Falcons played outside of the United States was in 2021 against the New York Jets. That's also the game where tight end Kyle Pitts scored his first touchdown.

London isn’t the only location the Falcons are playing at in Week 4 interestingly enough, aside from Wembley Stadium in London, the Falcons and Jaguars will also do battle in... Andy’s room from Toy Story. That’s right, ESPN and Disney will air “Toy Story Funday Football,” putting the stars of the international game in one of the most iconic animated movie franchises.

The gameplay will be simultaneously recreated in Andy’s Room, the setting of where the friendship of Woody and Buzz Lightyear began. No, we don’t know how that will work, either. The broadcast will be part of the NFL and Disney’s push to bring younger audiences into its fanbase.

From what we know so far, the plays from the Falcons-Jaguars game will be converted into animation-style football players, with Woody, Buzz, and the gang on the sidelines cheering on the action. Other Toy Story characters like Jesse, Bullseye, Bo Peep, Slinky Dog, Rex, and a few others will also make appearances throughout the telecast. The broadcast will also feature pre-recorded segments including Falcons and Jaguars players with demonstrations and “how to” videos explaining the game we all love, football.

Still not sold? What if I told you that at halftime, Duke Caboom — the motorcycle daredevil voiced by Keanu Reeves in Toy Story 4 — will attempt a jump? Must-see television, am I right?

“Toy Story Funday Football,” will stream on Disney+, ESPN+, and NFL+ (mobile only) on October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will air the same time as the real NFL International Series game, between the Falcons and Jaguars live from London.