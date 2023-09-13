2023 Week 2: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Everything you want and need to know as Atlanta (1-0) tries to beat Green Bay (also 1-0) at home.

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t blow us away with their performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, yet they still earned a 24-10 victory. That’s a heartening sign for a more talented team set to make some noise in the NFC, especially because the Falcons hadn’t been 1-0 in years.

They won’t have a ton of time to work on the kinks in their gameplan before the Green Bay Packers come to town. Led by a solid day from new quarterback Jordan Love and a very effective day from the defense, the Packers handled the Bears handily and will present a real challenge for the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday.

For Atlanta, it goes without saying that this will be a big game, an opportunity to move to 2-0 for the first time in forever and set themselves up to have a fine season in a division that still figures to be one of the NFL’s shakiest over the course of the season. A loss here is hardly fatal, but with a pair of tricky matchups against the surging Lions and talented Jaguars coming up, a win would be awfully nice.

