Falcons re-sign DL Joe Gaziano, release RB Godwin Igwebuike

The Atlanta Falcons won a hard fought divisional battle against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After a well-earned victory Monday, it’s on to preparations for Week 2 against what should be a tougher test in the Green Bay Packers (1-0).

To kick off this week’s preparations, the Falcons have made a pair of corresponding roster moves. Atlanta re-signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano and released running back Godwin Igwebuike.

We have signed Joe Gaziano to the 53-man roster — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 12, 2023

Gaziano had been waived over the weekend to make room for Igwebuike, who in turn was filling in for an injured Cordarrelle Patterson. Igwebuike’s release—and probable return to the practice squad—suggests that Patterson should be ready to go in Week 2. Meanwhile, Gaziano gives the Falcons some additional proven veteran depth on the defensive line.

Igwebuike, who stood out in the preseason, played just one offensive snap and eight special teams snaps in Week 1, recording no statistics.

With some struggles in the defensive interior depth, it’s possible Gaziano will get an immediate opportunity to contribute. Both Ta’Quon Graham (47.4 PFF grade) and Albert Huggins (38.7 PFF grade) had their share of issues, but it was just the first game of the season. Given Gaziano’s experience and versatility, my guess is he could challenge for Huggins snaps sooner than later.

Join us in wishing the best of luck to Joe Gaziano on the active roster, and here’s to hoping Godwin Igwebuike rejoins the team on the practice squad.