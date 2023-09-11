Falcons open as ever-so-slight favorites over Packers

Fresh on the heels of its season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Atlanta has dropped its previous two meetings against Green Bay, most recently when it fell 16-30 in 2020 at Lambeau.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons opened as one-point favorites, which considering its a game in Atlanta, could be considered a wash. Essentially: bookmakers really don’t know what to make of these two teams as Week 2 draws near.

The Falcons’ showcased its dynamic ground attack against Carolina, with 131 combined rushing yards and two touchdowns between Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Robinson also added a receiving touchdown for his first professional score.

Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love had an exemplary debut as the team’s new starter, completing 15 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta will need to limit Green Bay’s ability in the air, and with safety Jessie Bates III snaring two interceptions in his first Atlanta start, they have to feel good about where they sit ahead of Sunday.

Neither team has any real advantage on the wagering end, with Atlanta opening at -105 in the moneyline, and Green Bay at -115.

From the Vegas viewpoint, this game is a straight toss-up on paper.