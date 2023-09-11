Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Sept. 11

For the first time since 2017, the Falcons have a winning record. Atlanta topped Carolina 24-10 on Sunday, starting the 2023 campaign off on a positive note. Read on for Falcoholinks to kick off your Monday morning.

Falcons - Panthers recap

It was not a pretty win by any stretch of the imagination, but the Falcons came away from its season opener at 1-0. Safety Jessie Bates introduced himself to Atlanta by snagging two interceptions and forcing a fumble.

Given quarterback Desmond Ridder’s line of 15/18, 115 yards, and a touchdown, there’s certainly plenty to work on ahead of Week 2. For now, however, the Falcons have a winning record.

The Falcoholic Live recaps the win

The crew from the Falcoholic Live got together after Atlanta’s win to discuss what was a messy but ultimately successful game for the Falcons. If you happened to miss the live broadcast, the entire episode is available for you right here.

CB Cornell Armstrong out

Ahead of Sunday’s tilt against Carolina, the Falcons parted ways with cornerback Cornell Armstrong. Atlanta reached an injury settlement with Armstrong, a player that was a big part of the final part of the Falcons’ season in 2022.