2023 preseason Week 1: Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins

Everything you need and want to know about Falcons-Dolphins on Friday night.

A beautiful new season is on the cusp of dawning, and preseason will get us one step closer to real Atlanta Falcons football. Fortunately, Week 1 of preseason is only a couple of days away as I write this.

The Falcons have traveled to Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins, and will face off against the rising AFC East squad on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST. It will be a prime opportunity for us to get a brief glimpse at starters and see how roster hopefuls fare in their ongoing battle for spots, especially for reserve roles in the secondary and all over the offense.

For their part, the Dolphins will be tuning up for a run at the AFC East title, making this a matchup of two improving teams hoping to snag their division in 2023.

Stay tuned here for all our Falcons-Dolphins coverage in one StoryStream.