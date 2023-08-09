Falcons Reacts Survey: Who will win the battle to be Atlanta’s WR5?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Folks, it’s almost here. We’re just two sleeps away from watching real, actual Falcons football.

In the interest of full disclosure, it’s preseason football, so your opinion may vary on whether or not that’s real, actual Falcons football.

Regardless, we’ll get to see the 2023 Falcons in game action for the first time this week against the Miami Dolphins, and we’ll also be able to start penciling in answers for the questions surrounding this team heading into the new season.

One of those questions, of course, is how the WR depth chart will shake out. And that’s the theme of this week’s Reacts question, as we look down the Falcons’ depth chart behind Drake London, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, and Scotty Miller. Who will lock up that coveted fifth WR spot on the team’s 53-man roster?

