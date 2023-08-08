Falcons kick off two days of joint practices with Dolphins today

Atlanta’s first preseason game is Friday—somehow, we’re just weeks away from the season—and they’ll face off against the Miami Dolphins. One of the AFC’s most intriguing teams, Miami is stacked with talent on both sides of the ball and led by a bright young coaching staff headed by former Falcons assistant Mike McDaniel. While preseason only produces so much excitement, especially by the time we hit the third quarter and the reserves dominate the game, it’s a nice matchup between two teams ready to make a postseason impact.

Before we get to that game, though, we’ll get to follow along with some joint practices. The Falcons are in Miami now and will practice against the Dolphins today and tomorrow, the second time in three years they’ve done so. Aside from the always important avoidance of injuries, the hope is that the Falcons come out of these practices a little sharper and aware of what they need to work on.

As mentioned above, Miami offers a nice test, even in a more low-stakes setting like practice and a preseason game. The offense is stocked with playmakers like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, the defensive front loaded with young talent like pass rusher Jaelen Phillips, and the secondary full of stars, even if we won’t get to see an injured Jalen Ramsey. If the Falcons can consistently win some of these matchups in practice and limited time on Friday, it’s at the very least a good omen.

There may well be some highlights for the Falcons from these practices, which are best enjoyed and not weighed too heavily. Regardless of how things go, the Falcons will at least get a tune-up against the team they’re facing this Friday at 7 p.m. in Miami, and we’ll get to