Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah injured during Friday’s practice

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough start to August on the injury front, with the team placing four players on various injured lists on Thursday. That list included OL Ethan Greenidge, WR Chris Blair, EDGE Ikenna Enechukwu, and TE Feleipe Franks.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has continued to strike the Falcons, this time hitting a projected starter in cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Jeff Okudah is being carted off the field right now. Looked pretty crushed when he was being loaded up onto the cart with the help of trainers. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 4, 2023

Okudah suffered what appeared to be a leg/ankle injury during 1-on-1s early in Friday’s practice. The cart came out for him, and Okudah appeared to be visibly distressed as teammates came over to offer sympathy.

Obviously, we won’t speculate as to the nature of the injury, but things don’t look good at the moment. We’ll hope that Okudah has avoided a significant injury and that the cart was mostly precautionary by the team.

Atlanta traded a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Okudah this summer, hoping the former third-overall pick would bolster the secondary and start opposite star A.J. Terrell on the outside.

Okudah has a long history of injuries the NFL thus far, which is a big part of why his career has not taken off in the way that many draft analysts—myself included—believed it would. Okudah is still just 24 years old and entering the final year of his rookie contract, with flashes of quality play on his resume when he’s been healthy.

Join us in hoping for a speedy recovery for Okudah.