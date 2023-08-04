Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Aug. 4

Training camp rolls along in earnest as the Falcons eye their first preseason tilt next Friday. Falcoholinks has arrived to kickstart your Friday with some news and notes of the Falcons variety.

Falcons waive Feleipe Franks

Yesterday we learned that gadget tight end and backup quarterback Feleipe Franks has been waived by the Falcons and is due to hit IR. Franks reportedly tore a tendon in his foot and is expected to be out of action for at least three months.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, there’s a strong chance he lands back with Atlanta.

Training Camp recaps

Intrepid scribes Adnan Ikic and Kevin Knight have been braving the heat daily to bring you updates from Atlanta Falcons training camp. Miss any of their recaps? Get caught up on the headlines from each day so far.

Falcons ink DT Justin Ellis

With the future of defensive tackle Eddie Goldman entirely up in the air (again), the Falcons have addressed that potential hole in the roster by signing veteran defensive lineman Justin Ellis.

RB Godwin Igwebuike added to roster

You can never have enough running backs, right? The Falcons seem to think so, as they’ve added former Seahawk Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster. Igwebuike should also factor into the kick-return competition.

Positive news on Hennessy injury

Presumptive starting right guard Matt Hennessy left practice this week with an undisclosed injury, but with news of a ‘positive’ MRI, head coach Arthur Smith believes he’ll be back in the fold ‘sooner than later.’