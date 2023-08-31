Falcons Reacts Results: Confidence is high in Atlanta to win 2 NFL awards

With the NFL season starting next week, everyone is making predictions. Trends are emerging when making award selections. Optimism continues to grow across most fanbases. That appears to be the case with the Falcons, as faith is slowly being restored for a once mostly jaded fanbase.

It has been quite some time since the Falcons had a player, coach, or executive in contention to win an award. When a team struggles to win games, you can’t envision any honors being given. That hopefully won’t be the case in Atlanta this season. With the team fully equipped to win the NFC South, they should be involved in many conversations come January.

Selecting Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick put them in a firm position to be in contention to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Robinson’s extraordinary skill set as a dynamic playmaker in a uniquely built offense creates countless possibilities of what he can do. Earlier this week, we asked Falcons fans about their belief in Robinson having a legitimate chance to win the coveted rookie award. The results came back as expected, with 96% of fans believing he can be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Although it wasn’t as convincing, fans are confident about the chances of two awards coming to Atlanta. Arthur Smith has built himself up as one of the better offensive minds in the league. How he maximized a limited roster in his first two seasons as head coach garnered well-deserved praise. With a squad ready to compete now following a losing season, Smith has a terrific opportunity to win Coach of the Year.

Many past winners were from teams that didn’t make the playoffs the previous season and made significant strides to win their respective division or earn a Wild Card spot. If the Falcons win 10 or 11 games, Smith will be a prime candidate to be chosen.

Earlier this week, we asked Falcons fans about their belief in Smith having a chance to win this prestigious award. The results came back strong, with 59% of fans believing he can receive this honor.

To win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year would bring back fond memories of the 2008 season. That’s when Matt Ryan and Mike Smith revived a shattered franchise in one year following what transpired with Michael Vick and Bobby Petrino.

Robinson and Arthur Smith are more than capable of achieving the same remarkable feat together. They will be working closely together to bring the best out of each other and push the team to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

What are your thoughts on the fans’ high confidence in Robinson and Smith to bring two awards to Atlanta in what should be an exciting season?

