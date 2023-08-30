Falcons Reacts Survey: Could Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith win NFL awards this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The buzz continues to grow about the Falcons’ young squad developing into a playoff-caliber team this season. When a franchise makes the playoffs, the chances of attaining individual awards increase. Players will usually earn recognition for their stellar play. Coaches will usually receive praise for constructing sharp game plans and elevating personnel. Two particular awards stand out for the Falcons to gain this season.

Bijan Robinson has all the skills to be the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year. There hasn’t been a skill position rookie generating astronomical levels of excitement since Saquon Barkley. The all-purpose, electrifying running back is expected to become one of the most dynamic players in the league. Training camp highlights of him leaving Troy Andersen in another area code and making a remarkable diving catch only create greater expectations. If he is as good as advertised, rookie quarterbacks must be special and consistent in overcoming his production to win the award.

The last Falcon to win Offensive Rookie of the Year was Matt Ryan in 2008. In that same season, Mike Smith won Coach of the Year. Why can’t Robinson and Arthur Smith replicate their tremendous success? Smith has gained respect across the league for doing what he can to maximize a limited roster over the last two seasons. The award is usually given to the head coach of a team that didn’t make the playoffs the previous year and made it this season. If the Falcons win the NFC South, the relentless offensive guru will have an excellent chance to be rewarded. The offense firing on all cylinders during various stages of the season would solidify him as the most worthy candidate.

We want to know your thoughts. Does Bijan Robinson and Arthur Smith pull off what Matt Ryan and Mike Smith did 15 years ago? Is Robinson the most likely winner, given his extraordinary capabilities? Are you more comfortable selecting Smith based on how the award tends to be won and how he continues to grow as a head coach? Is it possible neither can be considered worthy potential winners? Make your pick known in the survey, and share your thoughts in the comment section.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4HVN73/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.