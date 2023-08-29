Falcons set initial 53 man roster

The Falcons have announced their initial 53 man roster for the 2023 season, bringing to end a fruitful spring and summer that saw the team add talent to a roster starved for it. The next step? Go win some games with it.

On offense, the team trots out a new starting quarterback in Desmond Ridder, plus rookie sensation Bijan Robinson at running back and rookie guard Matthew Bergeron to go with an intriguing group that still has worryingly thin depth at wide receiver and along the offensive line. On defense, the team beefed up and added significant talent at all three levels, with depth at linebacker and questions about the pass rush still the interesting issues with this group. On special teams, the Falcons boast one of the better groups of specialists in the NFL, and if we know one thing, it’s that special teams coordinator Marquice Williams will get the most out of the guys on hand. In summary, this team still has holes, but it’s more talented and more intriguing than it was a year ago by a country mile.

We’ll break down the roster in more detail in the days to come, but for the moment, here it is in all its glory.

Offense

QB Desmond Ridder

QB Taylor Heinicke

QB Logan Woodside

RB Bijan Robinson

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

FB Keith Smith

WR Drake London

WR Mack Hollins

WR Scotty Miller

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Josh Ali

TE Kyle Pitts

TE John FitzPatrick

TE Jonnu Smith

TE MyCole Pruitt

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Josh Miles

G Matthew Bergeron

G Chris Lindstrom

G/C Ryan Neuzil

G Kyle Hinton

C Drew Dalman

C/G Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL David Onyemata

DL Calais Campbell

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Zach Harrison

DL Joe Gaziano

DL Albert Huggins

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Nate Landman

ILB Tae Davis

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Dee Alford

CB Tre Flowers

CB Mike Hughes

CB Clark Phillips

S Jessie Bates

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S DeMarcco Hellams

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Atlanta’s decision to keep John FitzPatrick over Parker Hesse was a surprise to me, even after Hesse played a ton in preseason. It shows a lot of faith in the second-year tight end, who the team hopes can be a big-time asset as a blocker and a useful receiver, as well. Josh Ali held on to the final receiver spot thanks to a strong summer, and deserves applause for working his way up from minicamp invite in 2022 to having a roster spot in the here and now. This is also a squad willing to keep three quarterbacks, which is not a surprise after Logan Woodside fared so well.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all for me is seeing how many offensive linemen the team kept, something I expect to change in the coming days. Josh Miles, Ryan Neuzil, and Kyle Hinton are on the roster, as anticipated, but rookie Jovaughn Gwyn also made the cut. The team must like him to hold on to him and may think they’ll have better luck sneaking him through to the practice squad later; alternatively, they may like him enough to carry him all year.

Defensively, the surprises are limited, with Joe Gaziano and Albert Huggins holding on over Timothy Horne and...well, that’s really it. DeMarcco Hellams earned his roster spot with a stellar summer, while Tae Davis and Nate Landman hang on as inside linebacker depth, as expected. This is a team that could still use an infusion of depth at linebacker, so we’ll see if they go get it.

Overall, though, even with the shuffling to come this feels like a pretty good roster. How are you feeling about it?