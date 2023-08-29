Falcons announce full set of roster cuts

The Falcons have made their required roster cuts, bringing the roster into compliance ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline for having (at most) a 53 man roster. As you’d expect in a year where the team vowed that it would be harder to make the squad, there are a few surprise cuts in the bunch.
The biggest surprises are probably Timothy Horne, a player who seemingly had done well enough this summer to hold down a spot on the defensive line, and tight end Parker Hesse, a vital blocker last year who has been supplanted by 2022 draft pick John FitzPatrick. Godwin Igwebuike, who was excellent this summer for Atlanta and has some value as a returner, would make the list as well. Obviously 2021 draft picks Jalen Mayfield and Darren Hall are slightly jarring names because each only spent two years with the team before being cut loose.
The full list of cuts is below.
2023 Falcons roster cuts
RB Carlos Washington
RB Godwin Igwebuike
FB Clint Ratkovich
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
WR Xavier Malone
WR Keilahn Harris
WR Slade Bolden
WR Mathew Sexton
WR Penny Hart (waived/injured)
TE Tucker Fisk
TE Parker Hesse
OL Jalen Mayfield
OL Barry Wesley
OL Michal Menet
OL Trevor Reid
OL Justin Shaffer
OL Tyler Vrabel
OL Jonotthan Harrison
DL Timothy Horne
DL LaCale London
DL Caeveon Patton
DL Carlos Davis
DL Delontae Scott
DL Justin Ellis
DL/OLB Demone Harris
ILB Frank Ginda
ILB Mike Jones Jr.
ILB Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Kemoko Turay
CB Darren Hall
CB Breon Borders
CB Natrone Brooks
CB Clifford Chattman
CB Bless Austin
CB Cornell Armstrong (waived/injured)
S Lukas Denis
S Micah Abernathy
Who is the biggest surprise on this list for you?
