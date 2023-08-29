Falcons announce full set of roster cuts

The Falcons have made their required roster cuts, bringing the roster into compliance ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline for having (at most) a 53 man roster. As you’d expect in a year where the team vowed that it would be harder to make the squad, there are a few surprise cuts in the bunch.

The biggest surprises are probably Timothy Horne, a player who seemingly had done well enough this summer to hold down a spot on the defensive line, and tight end Parker Hesse, a vital blocker last year who has been supplanted by 2022 draft pick John FitzPatrick. Godwin Igwebuike, who was excellent this summer for Atlanta and has some value as a returner, would make the list as well. Obviously 2021 draft picks Jalen Mayfield and Darren Hall are slightly jarring names because each only spent two years with the team before being cut loose.

The full list of cuts is below.

2023 Falcons roster cuts

RB Carlos Washington

RB Godwin Igwebuike

FB Clint Ratkovich

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR Xavier Malone

WR Keilahn Harris

WR Slade Bolden

WR Mathew Sexton

WR Penny Hart (waived/injured)

TE Tucker Fisk

TE Parker Hesse

OL Jalen Mayfield

OL Barry Wesley

OL Michal Menet

OL Trevor Reid

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Tyler Vrabel

OL Jonotthan Harrison

DL Timothy Horne

DL LaCale London

DL Caeveon Patton

DL Carlos Davis

DL Delontae Scott

DL Justin Ellis

DL/OLB Demone Harris

ILB Frank Ginda

ILB Mike Jones Jr.

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

OLB Kemoko Turay

CB Darren Hall

CB Breon Borders

CB Natrone Brooks

CB Clifford Chattman

CB Bless Austin

CB Cornell Armstrong (waived/injured)

S Lukas Denis

S Micah Abernathy

Who is the biggest surprise on this list for you?