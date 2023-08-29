The Falcoholic Mailbag: What do you want to know about the 2023 Atlanta Falcons?

The 2023 regular season is just days away from kicking off, and if you’re like me, you’re extremely curious about what this year’s squad is going to look like once they’re playing meaningful football.

We’re all curious how Desmond Ridder will perform after a full offseason to prepare as the starting quarterback. We’re curious about how Arthur Smith will deploy all of these offensive weapons around Ridder. We’re curious to see whether finally, after years and years of waiting for a legitimate pass rush, this Ryan Nielsen-led defense can get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I absolutely have some takes. Scroll down to the comment section and submit your Falcons/general NFL questions, and I’ll share my responses on Thursday.