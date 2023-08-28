Cut players who might interest the Falcons

The Falcons have carved out four roster spots with cuts already, with the rest set to come on Tuesday. That leaves them a little room to go out and add players if they’d like to, and frankly, they probably should given the shaky state of the offensive line depth in particular.

With that in mind, here’s a list we’ll try to keep updated with players who might interest the Falcons as they sort through their options, with a particular focus on the line.

T Dennis Kelly

An experienced swing tackle just cut by the Eagles, Kelly overlapped with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, when he was a full-time starter in 2020. He’s essentially been a slightly below average starter when he’s gotten into games over the past couple of seasons, and a one-year deal given his age would make a lot of sense for the Falcons if Smith liked what he saw back in 2020. From an experience and results standpoint, he’d be a huge step up over what the Falcons currently have.

T Germain Ifedi

Or they could turn to a more familiar recent face. Ifedi was the team’s swing tackle all last season despite a lack of experience on the left side, but he didn’t get into games thanks to good health from Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews. The Falcons somewhat surprisingly dumped him in the spring, but it goes without saying that as a proven starter with fairly good results in pass protection in particular, Atlanta might re-consider given the somewhat dire depth circumstances.

G Colby Gossett

Speaking of familiar faces, Gossett is a very familiar one. He made five starters between 2021 and 2022 for Atlanta, filling in at guard for a banged-up Falcons squad, and generally held his own. The team let him depart this spring, but if they’re not married to Kyle Hinton as their reserve guard option, Gossett could return and provide a more proven option who has plenty of experience in this offense and with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.

G/T Michael Dunn

Another Browns cut, Dunn has four total starts under his belt and some experience at tackle and guard, though he’s focused on guard in the pros. He has graded out well as a run blocker in both spots and Pro Football Focus loved his pass protection in 2022, and Dunn ran with the first team offensive line for the Browns at times this summer owing to injury. If the Falcons are worried about their depth on the interior—and they might be—Dunn would be a nice pickup.

G Josh Andrews

Another tour for Andrews? The penciled-in starting left guard for Atlanta in 2021, Andrews got hurt before the season began and never got his job back, with the team rolling with then-rookie Jalen Mayfield. Andrews would, like Gossett, be experienced depth on the interior for a team that currently lacks experience. I’m just less certain he’d be a genuine upgrade over Ryan Neuzil or Hinton.

ILB Christian Kirksey

Experienced depth at inside linebacker? That’s something the Falcons are currently missing, and Kirksey would provide it in spades. A 17 game starter for Houston just a year ago and a durable, dependable player, Kirksey should have better offers out there but would be seem to be a considerable upgrade on Nathan Landman and Tae Davis if the Falcons could land him.

OLB Jose Ramirez

The Buccaneers just cut their 2023 sixth round pick, but Ramirez is an intriguing pass rusher who was extremely productive in college and has the athleticism and talent to be useful in the pros. He’d be a fun developmental pickup for Atlanta, a team without anyone that interesting in terms of pass rushing potential to stick on the practice squad today.

LB Bumper Pool

I just love the name, and so do you.

I’ll add names to this list as they pop up, but don’t be shocked if the Falcons add offensive line help in particular before the Tuesday cut deadline, or if it’s one of these names.