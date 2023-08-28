Simulating the Falcons 2023 season on Madden 24

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and I know that everyone is anxious to see what happens this upcoming season. The annual release of EA Sports’ Madden video game happened on August 18, with this year’s title being Madden 24 and featuring Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen on the cover.

While I can’t predict the future, I’ve decided that similar to the last few years, I’ll let A.I. determine the future by simulating the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 season on Madden 24 to see what stats and outcomes this team achieves in the virtual world. If you’re interested in laughing at the past, take a look at Madden 2022 and Madden 2023 simulations.

Just to be clear on the rules, I am in no way interfering with whatever outcome the video game has for the Falcons. I won’t be signing any players or participating in any games to see what record and statistics the game predicts for the Falcons in 2023. This is strictly for fun, so please don’t take this too seriously. This article is not sponsored by EA Sports, so you’ll read my honest opinions of the game.

With that being said, let’s get to it.

Depth Chart (Week 1-18)

Offense

QB: Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

RB: Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB: Keith Smith

WR: Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, KhaDarel Hodge, Penny Hart

TE: Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, John FitzPatrick

LT: Jake Matthews, Ethan Greenidge

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Matt Hennessy

C: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Jalen Mayfield

RT: Kaleb McGary, Joshua Miles

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Ta’Quon Graham

DT: Timmy Horne, Carlos Davis, Albert Huggins Jr.

LB: Bud Dupree, Arnold Ebiketie, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB: Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen, Tae Davis, Nate Landman

LB: Deangelo Malone

LB: Lorenzo Carter, Zach Harrison

CB: A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah, Clark Phillips III

CB: Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers, Darren Hall

S: Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

S: Richie Grant, Jailing Hawkins

Schedule

Week 1: Falcons 21, Panthers 14

Week 2: Packers 38, Falcons 17

Week 3: Falcons 20, Lions 19

Week 4: Jaguars 21, Falcons 14

Week 5: Falcons 31, Texans 15

Week 6: Falcons 27, Commanders 10

Week 7: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 0

Week 8: Titans 24, Falcons 14

Week 9: Vikings 21, Falcons 19

Week 10: Cardinals 31, Falcons 14

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Saints 31, Falcons 7

Week 13: Falcons 23, Jets 17

Week 14: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 17

Week 15: Falcons 20, Panthers 14

Week 16: Falcons 21, Colts 3

Week 17: Bears 32, Falcons 14

Week 18: Falcons 35, Saints 25

A up and down season, as the Falcons finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs. The NFC South overall was mediocre, as the Bucs finished 9-8, Saints 9-8, and Panthers 8-9. Anyone could’ve won the division, and it’s nice to see that the Falcons defeating the Saints in Week 18 prevented them from making the playoffs too. Still, I think we’d be disappointed with a result like this, especially with the Falcons getting blown out by the Saints and Buccaneers at different points in the season.

Team Statistics

QB Desmond Ridder - 3266 yards, 290/469 attempts, 24 TDs, 19 INTs, 61% completion rate, 2 rushing TDs

RB Bijan Robinson - 261 carries, 1127 yards, 2 rushing TDs, 5 receiving touchdowns

RB Cordarrelle Patterson - 118 carries, 447 yards, 4 rushing TDs, receiving TD

WR Drake London - 74 catches, 936 yards, 11 TDs

TE Kyle Pitts - 72 catches, 790 yards, 2 TDs

LB Kaden Elliss- 113 tackles, .5 sacks

DT Grady Jarrett - 40 tackles, 10.0 sacks

CB A.J. Terrell - 72 tackles, 4 INTs

CB Jeff Okudah - 60 tackles, 3 INTs

K Younghoe Koo - 14/20 attempts, 53 long, 36/36 PAT

Team Awards and League Outcome

Falcons Pro Bowl Selections

WR Drake London

TE Kyle Pitts

RG Chris Lindstrom

NFL Awards

League MVP - QB Lamar Jackson (BAL)

NFL Coach of the Year - Mike McCarthy (DAL)

AFC/NFC Offensive Player of the Year - QB Lamar Jackson (BAL), QB Jalen Hurts (PHI)

AFC/NFC Defensive Player of the Year - LB Von Miller (BUF), DL Aaron Donald (LAR)

AFC/NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year - QB Anthony Richardson (IND), QB Bryce Young (CAR)

AFC/NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year - LB Will Anderson Jr. (HOU), CB Devon Witherspoon (SEA)

Super Bowl LVIII - Jaguars 28, Cowboys 26

Well folks, what do you think? Would you be content with a 8-9 season where the Falcons’ young playmakers took a step forward, with a few of them receiving more national recognition? I’m guessing not.

Regardless, this was an annual silly exercise that’s solely for fun, and the game overall isn’t much more than a roster update at this point. Still, it’s the one of the only NFL video games we’ve got, and simulating a season at least gets us thinking about the slate ahead.

One interesting thing I noticed is that the Falcons’ red pants have been removed. They were teased as part of the new uniforms’ reveal years ago, and only appeared in the game. They’re no longer on the game, and I guess will sail off into the sunset. Next year, perhaps, after the Falcons do well in real life, we’ll see them win a Super Bowl in Madden.