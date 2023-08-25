Atlanta Falcons 2023 cuts and 53 man roster

The Falcons will be cutting ties with close to 40 players in the near future. Some of those players will return via the practice squad, but others will not, marking the end of a fun summer and the beginning of a hunt for a new landing spot for many.

The hope is that Atlanta comes out of this with the strongest possible roster ahead of a new season where they’re early favorites for the NFC South title, with a practice squad full of worthy players to develop and possibly have pinch hit if injuries strike. It’s difficult not to feel optimistic about those outcomes given what we’ve seen this spring and summer, but the work is not yet complete.

You’ll find all our coverage of Falcons roster cuts and the 53 man in this StoryStream, so be sure to keep it open in the days ahead.