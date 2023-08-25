Falcons 2023 roster cuts tracker

The Falcons have wrapped up preseason. Beginning as soon as today, they now can and may very well begin making the cuts that will bring them down to their 53 man roster ahead of the season.

It’ll be a bit frenetic this year, either because all the cuts will be coming in waves over the course of a handful of days or there’ll be one gigantic set of cuts to process. Either way, we’ll keep track of what’s going on here and start breaking down the roster once it’s announced.

As always, remember that this is a rough time for players who are learning they’ve been cut, regardless of whether they’ll ultimately land with another team or not, so please be thoughtful with your comments.

You’ll find updates and news below as we learn about it, and we’ll share the full 53 man roster and our analysis as soon as that roster is finalized.

Roster cut updates