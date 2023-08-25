Falcons 2023 roster cuts tracker

The Falcons have wrapped up preseason. Beginning as soon as today, they now can and may very well begin making the cuts that will bring them down to their 53 man roster ahead of the season.
It’ll be a bit frenetic this year, either because all the cuts will be coming in waves over the course of a handful of days or there’ll be one gigantic set of cuts to process. Either way, we’ll keep track of what’s going on here and start breaking down the roster once it’s announced.
As always, remember that this is a rough time for players who are learning they’ve been cut, regardless of whether they’ll ultimately land with another team or not, so please be thoughtful with your comments.
You’ll find updates and news below as we learn about it, and we’ll share the full 53 man roster and our analysis as soon as that roster is finalized.
Roster cut updates
- And here’s another surprise: The Falcons have cut nose tackle Timothy Horne, per Rothstein. I have had Horne penciled in for a roster spot all summer, and while he seems extremely likely to return via the practice squad, this likely means both Joe Gaziano and Albert Huggins have made the initial roster.
- Cornell Armstrong was waived with an injury designation. The veteran cornerback made starts down the stretch for Atlanta, but wasn’t really able to compete for a spot on the cornerback depth chart owing to his injury. It’s possible he re-joins the team down the line.
- Offensive lineman Michal Menet is gone, as well.
- Add offensive lineman Barry Wesley to the list. He ran with the deep reserves this summer, but has positional versatility and did play reasonably well. Aaron Wilson reports that he’ll likely return to the practice squad.
- Demone Harris is waived, via Greg Auman. A player who had a really strong third preseason game, Harris is an option for a practice squad role if the Falcons don’t look outside the organization.
- Darren Hall is the closest thing to a surprise that we’ve seen thus far. Hall appeared firmly on the bubble this summer, but played reasonably well in preseason. He may well return to the practice squad, but if not, he shouldn’t struggle to find a new home given his experience as a stopgap starter in Atlanta.
- LaCale London was one of the better roster hopefuls along the defensive line this summer, and may well return to the practice squad. For now, as Mike Rothstein reports, he has been waived and will need to clear waivers to come back.
- ESPN’s Mike Rothstein reports that Tucker Fisk is out. Fisk was in contention for a last tight end spot on the roster but seemed destined to lose it to John FitzPatrick, if the team had room for either. If FitzPatrick does make the roster, look for Fisk to grab a practice squad spot as a stout blocker.
- Wide receivers Xavier Malone and Keilhan Harris have reportedly been cut, per FOX NFC South beat writer Greg Auman. Both showed well in preseason—Harris dominated targets in the third week, while Malone was good throughout—and should have a real shot at sticking on the practice squad.
- Andre Smith Jr. has been let go, per D. Orlando Ledbetter at the AJC. Smith played pretty well in preseason, but Mike Jones Jr. appears to have outshone him. I’d still look for Smith and Ginda as possible practice squad pickups.
- Add safety Lukas Denis to the list, as ESPN’s Mike Rothstein reports he has been waived. He was running behind Micah Abernathy and DeMarcco Hellams, but could be in play for a practice squad spot.
- Carlos Davis has been waived, as well, with fellow defensive lineman Caeveon Patton. In a crowded competition for reserve spots along the defensive line, Davis and Patton played reasonably well but did not stand out the way Joe Gaziano, LaCale London, and others did. They’ll likely be looking for a new team.
- Carlos Washington has been waived. The undrafted free agent back showed well in pass protection and as a pass catcher this summer, but wasn’t quite as effective as a runner and had a costly fumble in the third preseason game. He may return via the practice squad.
- Frank Ginda has reportedly been cut. Ginda had a short stint in Atlanta and piled up tackles in the final preseason game, which may earn him a look elsewhere, but it seemed clear that Mike Jones Jr. was running ahead of him on the depth chart.
- Clint Ratkovich, the promising young fullback who quietly fared well this summer, has been waived. He is a potential practice squad candidate, but Keith Smith’s special teams excellence has once again ensured the veteran’s return to the 53 man roster.
- Atlanta cut ties with Jalen Mayfield, Delontae Scott, Justin Ellis, and Bless Austin. The final three names are not a surprise and neither is Mayfield, really, but seeing him as one of the first players out the door is an indication of just how poorly his summer went after the Falcons gave him a shot to earn the swing tackle role.
