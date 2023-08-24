 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons - Steelers preseason Week 3 open thread

One final dose of preseason action awaits.

By Dave Choate
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a competitive summer for the Falcons, and an encouraging one. No matter how the final 53 man roster shakes out, it’s hard not to feel better about this team’s depth going forward and their overall talent level in what we all expect to be a pretty successful season.

One more milestone awaits before the team cuts down to 53 players, and that’s tonight’s preseason game between Pittsburgh and Atlanta. As you’re watching, please use this as your open thread for the game, as well as your post-game discussion for potential cuts.

As always, go Falcons!

