Falcons - Steelers preseason Week 3 open thread

It has been a competitive summer for the Falcons, and an encouraging one. No matter how the final 53 man roster shakes out, it’s hard not to feel better about this team’s depth going forward and their overall talent level in what we all expect to be a pretty successful season.

One more milestone awaits before the team cuts down to 53 players, and that’s tonight’s preseason game between Pittsburgh and Atlanta. As you’re watching, please use this as your open thread for the game, as well as your post-game discussion for potential cuts.

As always, go Falcons!