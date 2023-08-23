Falcons Reacts Survey: How confident are you in Desmond Ridder heading into the 2023 season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s Reacts survey! Real, meaningful Falcons football will be here before we know it, so it’s time to have a conversation about the quarterback position.

This week, we want to know how you’re feeling about Desmond Ridder as the team’s starting quarterback. Take our survey below, and then scroll on down to the comment section and talk it out with your fellow Falcons fans. Check back later this week, and Kevin Knight will have the results for you.