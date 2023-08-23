Falcons vs. Steelers: How to watch preseason Week 3

Preseason winds down tomorrow, with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in what’s likely to be a final extended audition for roster hopefuls on both squads. After this, the entire NFL has a few days to mull 37 cuts, meaning this game will take on outsized importance for players like Darren Hall, Albert Huggins, and Xavier Malone who have are hoping to prove they deserve to make the 53 man roster.

That, if nothing else, will make for a compelling three or so hours of television. We’ll see if we get a glimpse of the starters—that was still to be determined as of the time I’m writing this—but the team has to carefully weigh who they’re keeping with quality depth so necessary for a team that fancies itself a 2023 contender. For some position groups, like a seemingly shaky offensive line, the difference between a stellar performance and a poor one might not make a difference in whether a player makes the roster so much as if he stays, with the team able and often willing to look at the trade market and the post-cutdown landscape.

With that in mind, here’s how you can watch tomorrow night.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX5/NFL Network

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley & Jen Hale

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates

Online streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Steelers are 3-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons 2023 preseason schedule (1-0-1)

Week 1: W 19-3 @ Miami Dolphins

Week 2: T 13-13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Friday

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD