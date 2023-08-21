How the perception of the Atlanta Falcons has changed this offseason

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

There’s no question that belief in what the 2023 Falcons can accomplish has steadily grown amongst the fan base throughout the offseason. But how has the narrative, to intone an Arthur Smith word choice, in the national media shifted during that time? Has it shifted at all?

That’s what we’re here to find out today.

When Desmond Ridder wrapped up his four-game stretch with a 30-10 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped Atlanta finish with a 7-10 record for the second-straight season, the Falcons looked entirely different than they do today. They had a number of key contributors – Rashaan Evans, Elijah Wilkinson and Isaiah Oliver to name a few – on expiring contracts and a very different defensive coaching staff.

For this exercise, I’ve looked back through a variety of notable power rankings from key moments throughout the offseason to provide a sense of how the perception of this team has changed over time. To start, let’s take a look at what various media outlets thought of Atlanta at the end of the 2022 season.

Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

Telling sentiment:

“The Falcons need to find out soon whether they think Desmond Ridder is the answer at QB to get more out of their talented young receiving weapons to break out of run-heavy mode. The defense has a couple holdover stars, but it needs a lot of help.” – Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

At the time, there was still plenty of skepticism about whether the Falcons were serious in their belief that Ridder was the long-term answer. The conversations between Lamar Jackson and Baltimore loomed large, and it was widely speculated that the Falcons would be an ideal fit for the electric quarterback.

Instead of spending a massive percentage of their offseason allowance and future salary cap on one player, the Falcons chose to reshape the defensive side of the ball. They did that not only by replacing retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees with Ryan Nielsen but also by adding a number of veteran free agents like Jessie Bates III, David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss.

Those moves didn’t move the needle much initially, however.

Free Agency Power Rankings

Telling Sentiment:

“I thought the Falcons did a good enough job convincing us that a plan built around Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke isn’t as unappetizing as it looks on paper. Mostly, it was the faith they put in the well-regarded defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, giving him David Onyemata and Jessie Bates as anchors to buoy a team that will try to control the ball on the ground and supplement with a physical defense.” – Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

While the defensive additions helped level out the sentiment surrounding the Falcons, and perhaps even boost it a little, there was still a strong notion that they could add to that side of the ball again in the draft. Players like Tyree Wilson and Devon Witherspoon were frequently connected to Atlanta during the mock draft process.

Nevertheless, Atlanta surprised a good number of fans and media members alike when it selected running Bijan Robinson. At the moment, everyone agreed the Falcons landed one of the most electric offensive players to come out in recent drafts. And, for Robinson, there may not have been a better landing place than Smith’s creative and run-friendly offense.

The addition of another explosive playmaker on offense combined with the increasing positivity about Atlanta’s free-agency class began to make an impact in the team’s perception.

Post-Draft Power Rankings

Telling Sentiment:

“Let’s start positively: Bijan Robinson is an enormous talent with the ability to become an immediate superstar in 2023. Problem is, anything less than instant greatness will make you wonder if the Falcons made the wrong decision with the eighth overall pick. Atlanta already has an excellent young backfield presence in 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier, and while Falcons coach Arthur Smith contended on Thursday night that Robinson is ”a lot more than a running back,” the University of Texas star is not an elite edge rusher, franchise quarterback or starting-caliber player at receiver/cornerback — all bigger needs for Atlanta entering the draft. Let’s see how this one plays out.” – Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Not much imagination is needed to picture how Robinson will fit into this offense, and he immediately gives Atlanta one of the most potent backfields in the league. This single fact helped the Falcons continue to climb, even if only slightly. Still, it continued to generate the positive feelings that are pervasive at this current moment, especially in the fanbase.

After the draft, skeptics continued to point to Ridder as the main question mark – something that hasn’t changed – and whether the offense could expand beyond a dominant run game.

Perhaps the best indication that the Falcons entered this offseason with a plan ready and able to execute is that they’ve built and maintained that slow momentum. A ramp-up, if you will. As summer began and training camp got underway, the vibes about Atlanta were more positive than they had been several months before.

Training Camp Power Rankings

Telling Sentiment:

“Atlanta added much-needed talent to the defensive line and secondary, and the addition of Bijan Robinson in the first round adds strength to an already stellar rushing attack. Arthur Smith has a proven track record of offensive success despite lackluster quarterback talent, but it is fair to question how far this team can go without a big step forward from Desmond Ridder.” – Raymond Summerlin, Sharp Football Analysis

Will the Falcons continue to soar upwards? It’s ultimately up to the team to rewrite the narrative.

So far, however, they are heading in the right direction.