2023 preseason Week 3: Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s another rematch for the Falcons, this time against one of the NFL’s most venerable franchises in the preseason finale.

One win, one tie, and a whole lot of standout performances. That has been the story of Falcons preseason to this point, with the starters getting solid (if penalty-ridden) work against the Bengals and several reserves continuing to impress as Atlanta cruises toward its best preseason showing in recent memory.

We’ll wind things down and prepare for roster cuts and the regular season after Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face our beloved Falcons. It will likely be a night heavy on reserves and roster hopefuls, with the only real question concerning whether the starters get any run after so many penalties marred the Bengals game.

By the end of it, the Falcons ought to know roughly who they’ll be keeping on the roster, and they’ll have several days to finalize things before the August 29 deadline. What is clear and hopefully will remain clear is that this team has, with a couple of notable exceptions, a better roster and better depth than over the past few years.

Stay tuned here for all our Falcons-Steelers coverage in one StoryStream.