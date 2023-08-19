Falcons’ fans overwhelmingly confident team is headed in the right direction

Preseason Week 2 is upon us, and the Atlanta Falcons’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers is inching closer and closer. In Week 1, the Falcons were victorious on the road against the Miami Dolphins, and now they turn their sights to a home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It sounds like as of now, that rookie running back Bijan Robinson will make his debut in the red and black, and fans seem to be overwhelmingly in favor of the direction the team is currently heading in.

This week, we asked how confident fans are in the team direction.

The results speak for themself. Only 6% of those surveyed believe that the team is heading in the wrong direction. With that being said, 94% are excited about what the 2023 season potentially holds. The Falcons have a young, but talented offensive unit with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. A young quarterback who will hopefully take the next step and become a franchise quarterback. A defense that on paper is a huge improvement over the 2022 squad. I’m excited.

What about you though? Do you think the Falcons are currently headed in the right direction? Let us know what you think of the results in the comments, and if you have ideas for future survey questions during preseason, share those, too!

