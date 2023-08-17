Falcons sign rookie OT Trevor Reid

Atlanta’s offensive line depth has recently taken a series of hits, with starting left guard hopeful Matt Hennessy and versatile super reserve Ethan Greenidge both hitting injured reserve. With no surefire swing tackle on the roster and the injury picture clouding things, it should come as no surprise that the Falcons are signing someone to help out.

That someone is Trevor Reid, a Louisville tackle and 2023 undrafted free agent who spent some time with the Eagles earlier this year. A popular mock and projection pick for the Falcons late in the last draft, Reid overlapped with current offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Louisville, which means a coach knowing for getting the most out of his players reunites with one he clearly enjoyed working with in the past.

Reid joins a spirited competition for reserve roles along the offensive line, and for now we’ll operate under the assumption that he’s playing his college tackle position. Over the next couple of weeks, Reid will be fighting with Jalen Mayfield, Josh Miles, Barry Wesley, and Tyler Vrabel for what’s likely to be a single reserve role at tackle and possibly one or two practice squad slots. Right now, Mayfield and Miles would appear to be in the lead for the swing tackle role, but we’ve got a game one day away that will help further clarify that.

If he can deliver on the pass protection promise he showcased in college, he at least has a shot of getting there, and his connections to Ledford may well lead to the team prioritizing keeping him around in some fashion.

We’ll see what happens next, but for the moment, give Reid a warm welcome!