Falcons vs. Bengals: How to watch preseason Week 2

Tomorrow night, the Falcons will once again kick things off in a preseason game, which also begins a four game streak of home games that wraps up in Week 2 of the regular season against the Packers.

This will be our first—and perhaps only—opportunity to see starters in the preseason, as well, which adds a little bit of intrigue to the matchup. If you’re tuning in, as you should be, here’s what you’ll need to know to watch and listen.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX5/NFL Network

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley & Jen Hale

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates

Online streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Falcons are 6 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Social media links

Falcoholic Facebook: Click here for our page

Twitter: Follow @TheFalcoholic

Live Show: The Falcoholic on YouTube

Podcast: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Falcons 2023 preseason schedule

Week 1: W 19-3 @ Miami Dolphins

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD