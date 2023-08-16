Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson and CB Mike Hughes expected to miss the remainder of the preseason

The Atlanta Falcons may be coming off a resounding (and fun) preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins this week, but they’re also dealing with a number of injuries sustained in both the game and in practice.

On the back of Ade Ogundeji’s placement on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, the Falcons announced two more injuries following Wednesday’s practice. Both running back Cordarrelle Patterson and cornerback Mike Hughes are expected to miss the remainder of the preseason with “soft tissue injuries”, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith said Cordarrelle Patterson will be out a couple weeks, likely the rest of the preseason and they will reevaluate and have more info on his status in the week before Week 1. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 16, 2023

Patterson and Hughes will be reevaluated prior to Week 1, with the potential to return in time for the regular season debut against the Carolina Panthers.

Patterson, now entering his age 32 season, has been a dynamic swiss army knife for the team over the past few years. He’s no longer relied upon as a workhorse in the run game, but his versatility on offense and incredible kick return skills make him a core component of the roster. He’d be a significant loss to multiple units on the team, particularly after Atlanta already lost their punt returner in Avery Williams.

Hughes, 26, was competing for a starting role in the secondary but appeared to be behind Dee Alford in the slot and Jeff Okudah on the outside. At worst, Hughes is likely to be the team’s top backup thanks to his experience and ability to play outside and in the slot.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for both players.