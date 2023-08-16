Falcons Reacts Survey: How confident are you after the preseason win over Miami?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello, Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s Reacts survey! This week, we just want to gauge your confidence level after Atlanta’s preseason win vs. the Dolphins last week.

Go ahead and take our survey below, and let us know in the comments why your confidence level is where it is. Evan will have the results for you here on the site later this week. Also, you can let us know in the comments if there are questions you’d like to see featured on future React surveys!