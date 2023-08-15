2023 preseason Week 2: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Everything you need and want to know about Falcons-Bengals on Friday night.

The Falcons handled the Dolphins with a workmanlike day on offense and a hell of an effort on defense, which made for a fun first preseason game. Now we’re on to the Bengals, who are headed to Atlanta in a (short) battle of starters.

With some injuries piling up but Arthur Smith’s vows to not just turn to reserves, we ought to get a look at most of the first-team offense and defense on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. That brief glimpse will have to hold us over for a bit—we may not see the starters again in the preseason finale—but it will hopefully be an encouraging one.

From there, we’ll turn to the reserves and the many roster battles still ongoing, some of which we’ve checked in on over the course of the week in this very stream. They’ll get to play against talented reserves from a team that has been among the very best in the AFC over the past two seasons, and as so many are so fond of saying, iron sharpens iron.

Stay tuned here for all our Falcons-Bengals coverage in one StoryStream.