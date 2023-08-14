Falcons waived/injured WR Frank Darby and waived WR Chris Blair with an injury settlement

The Atlanta Falcons got off to a good start in the 2023 NFL Preseason, thumping the Miami Dolphins 19-3 in a game where the depth defense and special teams were the stars. That victory came with a cost however, as it appears wide receiver Frank Darby suffered an injury that will sideline him for some time.

As a result, the team announced on Monday that they have waived/injured Darby. Atlanta also waived receiver Chris Blair with an injury settlement.

We've made the following roster moves:



-Waived Frank Darby

-Waived Chris Blair — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2023

This is a crushing blow for Darby, who emerged from training camp as a favorite for the fifth receiver spot on the roster. If Darby clears waivers, which is almost a guarantee, he’ll revert to injured reserve until he’s healthy enough to return. This move would seem to suggest that he’s likely to miss the start of the season, at least.

Blair, who was waived/injured and reverted to IR earlier in training camp, was also waived on Monday with an injury settlement. He’s now free to sign with any team when healthy.

Darby, Atlanta’s sixth-round pick in 2021, has been a favorite of the coaching staff and fans for his electric personality. He’s made the roster in each of the past two seasons, appearing in 15 total games but accumulating only 74 offensive snaps and just two catches for 29 yards. Darby finally seemed to be building some momentum over the past two weeks, making this a particularly inopportune injury. It’s certainly possible that Atlanta will look to add Darby back to the roster once he’s recovered.

With Darby out for the time being, the focus shifts to players like Penny Hart, Josh Ali, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the competition for the last few spots on the 53-man roster.

Join us in wishing a speedy recovery to Darby and best of luck to Blair in his next opportunity.