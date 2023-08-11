Falcons Reacts results: And the projected winner of the coveted WR5 spot is...

Who’s excited to watch some preseason football this weekend? I know I am. Sure, it’ll be ugly at times, and we should temper our expectations and our reactions to what we see in the first week of the preseason, but it’s our first shot to see this 2023 team in action, and I can’t wait.

The depth chart is the most important thing to come out of preseason, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on position battles. That includes the heated battle for the WR5 spot on the depth chart. The Falcons have a handful of guys who could fill that role, and it remains to be seen who convinces the coaching staff that they’re the best fit. But that won’t stop us from having opinions.

This week, we asked you which player you think will make the final 53-man roster in that WR5 spot, and Frank Darby got the overwhelming majority of the vote with 58%.

Darby, entering his third season in Atlanta after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has a total of two receptions for 29 yards over his first two seasons in the NFL. But fans clearly still think he’s got the stuff to make this roster. Or, some fans do. Let’s go to the comments:

Let us know what you think of the results in the comments, and if you have ideas for future survey questions during preseason, share those, too!

