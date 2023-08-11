Falcons - Dolphins: Open thread for preseason Week 1

Preseason begins in a half hour for the Falcons, when they kick off (or receive a kickoff to start, I guess) a game against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a first opportunity for us to see some of the starters for this retooled and hopefully much improved 2023 Falcons squad, and an opportunity for everyone vying for a starting job or a roster spot to make their case.

You’ll want to follow along, which you can do right here in our open thread, as is tradition. If you’re looking for a call of the game, you can check out Kevin and Adnan providing analysis and color commentary on Falcoholic Live tonight.

Go Falcons!