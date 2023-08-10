Join us for our live play-by-play coverage of Falcons vs Dolphins in Preseason Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins clash in the first week of the 2023 NFL Preseason, and the crew of The Falcoholic Live is here to provide live play-by-play coverage of all four quarters from a Falcons-centric perspective. If you’re looking for announcers who know all 90 players on Atlanta’s roster, you’ve come to the right place! Our coverage kicks off at 6:45 PM ET and continues through the end of the game.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 6:45 PM ET

This week features Kevin Knight on the play-by-play and Adnan Ikic as our color commentator. Now you can get the inside scoop on Penny Hart vs Frank Darby along with the intricacies of the offensive line depth chart from those who know the team best!

To sync up your game with our announcers, simply pause and mute your TV before kickoff and wait for our crew to announce it. At that point, you should be within a second or two of our call. With improvements to our stream, there should be minimal delay between our call and the live stream. Most of the delay is caused by NFL+, and unfortunately, there’s not much we can do about that. In our unbiased opinion, our call is definitely worth it!

