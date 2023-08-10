Falcons - Dolphins: How to watch preseason Week 1

We’ve almost made it to gameday, or gameday-like content. The first Falcons preseason game between the Atlanta and Miami Dolphins kicks off in Miami Gardens tomorrow night, and it’ll be well worth watching to see how roster hopefuls and would-be starters fare.

How will you watch it, though, especially if you’re a Falcons fan a little further away from Atlanta? Here’s the skinny on how you can watch and what’s ahead for the team Friday and beyond.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX5

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley & Jen Hale

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates

Online streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Falcons are 2.5 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons 2023 preseason schedule

Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins, Friday, August 11, 7 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD