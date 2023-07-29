Sights and sounds from Dirty Birds and Brews live show and Falcoholic fan gathering at Sweetwater Brewery

The Dirty Birds and Brews live show and Falcons fan gathering at Sweetwater Brewery on Friday, July 28 was a great time despite high humidity and severe thunderstorms.

On behalf of all of us at The Falcoholic, and especially Kevin, Adnan, Will and myself, thank you so much to everyone who came out to hang out with us and support the show! It was great to get to meet and spend some time with everyone chatting about the Falcons.

KJ of KVision Photos is a longtime follower of The Falcoholic and our general nonsense, and he was kind enough to share his photos from the event with us. If you’re looking for a photographer for your wedding or special event, his work is absolutely beautiful.

Grid View





























































































































And if you missed the event, go ahead and catch up with the live episode of Dirty Birds and Brews we recorded. It’s the next best thing to being there!

Thanks again to everyone who came out, and we’ll look forward to seeing y’all next time!