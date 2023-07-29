 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons add Kemoko Turay to training camp roster

Atlanta’s making changes to the defense a few days into camp.

By Dave Choate
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

It is a few days into Atlanta Falcons training camp, and you know what that means: It’s time for roster moves.

Yesterday we saw reports that the team was signing veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis, likely to replace a potentially retiring Eddie Goldman, and Ellis is out there today with Goldman’s No. 91 on. Today, the team announced that signing officially and added outside linebacker Kemoko Turay to the roster.

As ESPN reporter Mike Rothstein notes, Turay is out there in the same number inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge typically wears, so we may have an announcement about Goldman and Etheridge soon.

This isn’t the first time the Falcons have shown interest in Turay. He visited with the Falcons back in March 2022, fresh off a 13 game, 5.5 sacks campaign with the Colts. Last year, he appeared in just three games for the 49ers, but when he’s healthy Turay gives you solid work and some pass rushing prowress. He’ll be competing for a role in an increasingly crowded defense.

We’ll see what the corresponding moves are, but welcome Turay to Atlanta! We’ll see if he sticks on the roster this summer.

