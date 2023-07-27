Grady Jarrett ranked No. 63 in NFL’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2023’

A cornerstone of the Atlanta Falcons franchise, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is highly respected for his actions both on and off the field. Since his three-sack performance in the Super Bowl, Jarrett’s prowess as a pass rusher and interior disruptor has been undeniable.

Now, as he enters his ninth NFL season, Jarrett should benefit from the investment Atlanta made in its defensive line this offseason. Make no mistake, however, even with the likes of Calais Campbell, David Onyemata and Bud Dupree wearing the Red & Black, this is still Jarrett’s team.

That point was made clear in the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2023” list, which is slowly unfolding as training camps get underway around the country. Jarrett appears at No. 63 on the list, ahead of players such as Joey Bosa, Zack Martin and Aaron Jones. After registering six sacks and 12 tackles for a loss last season, Jarrett still draws favorable comparisons to the very best.

“He’s kind of along that same cut when you talk about Aaron Donald,” said All-Pro tackle Trent Williams in the reveal video. “He’s along that same type of breed: very quick off the ball, really hard to stay in front of, has a low center of gravity, really powerful. Just disruptive.”

Jarrett, a longtime captain for Atlanta’s defense, ranked 30th among all interior defenders last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Few, however, are as reliable as Jarrett, whose 856 snaps were ninth-most among interior defenders. His six sacks last season were not far off from his career-high of 7.5, which he set in 2019.

Jarrett isn’t the first Falcons player to appear on this list. Chris Lindstrom, who signed a five-year $105 million extension this offseason, was ranked 87th heading into the upcoming season. It’s the Falcons’ desire to build up their play in the trenches. Having both Jarrett and Lindstrom in place is an excellent starting point.

VIDEO: "I don't forecast no BS."@GradyJarrett telling everyone that folks coming to see #Falcons training camp are in for a treat. The culture is set and the new-look #DirtyBirds are ready to roll according to No. 97. pic.twitter.com/t98BPpslLQ — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) July 27, 2023

With the added talent around him, Jarrett is poised for what should be an exciting season. At just 30 years old, he’s still in the prime of his career and part of a team that has playoff aspirations after a hiatus from the post-season party. Another great year from No. 97 will go a long way toward getting the Falcons back there.

“He’s a little juggernaut just out there going crazy,” Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said. “I love to watch him play, he’s just insane. His motor is insane. He’s strong as hell. He’s not a guy that everybody is looking to line up across from on Sundays. They’re not looking forward to lining up across from him.”