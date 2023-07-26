Chris Lindstrom ranks 87th on NFL’s Top 100 list

What is there to say about Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom? Since entering the league in 2019, Lindstrom has been one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL, and some may argue the best guard in football.

Pro Football Focus has constantly graded Lindstrom as a top guard, and he’s slowly been getting more national recognition, as he was a Pro Bowl selection and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2022. You could argue he should’ve been First-team, but that’s an argument for another day.

As they do every year, the NFL has begun revealing their list of the Top 100 players in the NFL for 2023. This year, Lindstrom lands at the 87th spot, a sign of how much respect a player at a traditionally underappreciated position is getting.

As mentioned above, Lindstrom earned Second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection following the 2022 season where he started all 17 games for the Falcons. PFF also graded Lindstrom as the top overall guard. Following that stellar season, the Falcons rewarded Lindstrom with a five-year, $105 million extension which will keep the best guard in football in Atlanta for many seasons to come.

He is the core building block for this Atlanta offensive line, and will be expected to pave the way for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier while keeping Desmond Ridder safe in 2023. That’s essential work, and we know Lindstrom will be great at it once again.

It’s nice to see Lindstrom get his due and make the top 100, a list that can be frustrating for how it ranks players and who is omitted. What do you think of Lindstrom’s 87 ranking on the NFL Top 100? Sound off in the comments.