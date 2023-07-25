Falcons re-sign veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt

It’s an exciting time, as veterans report to Flowery Branch for training camp today and practices kick off in earnest on Wednesday. Things are starting to heat up for the Atlanta Falcons, but that’s not all.

The team added a veteran to the mix on Tuesday who is likely to shake up the tight end depth chart, and is also a familiar face: MyCole Pruitt. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to break the news.

Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt is re-signing with the #Falcons, per source. Pruitt caught four touchdown passes for Atlanta last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2023

Pruitt, who is going into his age 31 season, turned in a strong performance for the Falcons in 2022. Coincidentally, he was also signed right around the start of training camp last year. He quickly ascended the depth chart thanks to his blocking skills and wound up playing almost 40% of the offensive snaps in 13 games.

The most notable part of Pruitt’s game might be his connection with Desmond Ridder as a receiver. In their four games together, Pruitt was targeted 13 times and caught 9 of those for 103 yards and a TD. It’s important to note that Kyle Pitts was injured for those games, but the two had obvious chemistry.

Pruitt joins a tight end depth chart that has three roster locks and a wide-open competition for the fourth spot. He’ll primarily be competing against 2022 seventh-rounder John FitzPatrick, former UDFA and QB-convert Feleipe Franks, and 2022 UDFA Tucker Fisk. I think his top competition is likely FitzPatrick, who is the only player in this group that might be able to challenge Pruitt as a blocker.

Join us in welcoming MyCole Pruitt back to Atlanta.