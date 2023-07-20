Join us for our first ever Falcons Fan Gathering at SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons 2023 training camp is nearly upon us, and we’ve got an exciting bit of news to share with you all. We’re thrilled to announce The Falcoholic’s first-ever live fan event in Atlanta, which will take place during this year’s training camp!

Join us at SweetWater Brewing Company on Friday, July 28 for a Falcons fan gathering and live show featuring the crew of The Falcoholic Live and the Dirty Birds & Brews podcast. The festivities begin at 6 PM ET, and SweetWater is offering attendees 10% off on all food and drink during the event!

Falcons Fan Gathering & Falcoholic Live Show @ SweetWater Brewing

Friday, July 28 at 6 PM ET

SweetWater Brewing Company

195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Kevin Knight and Adnan Ikic will be in attendance—and perhaps a few other special guests, if we’re lucky—to hang out and take questions from the audience during the show. After the recording (tech issues notwithstanding), we’ll transition to a fan gathering where you can meet other Falcons fans, discuss the team, and enjoy a fantastic selection of local craft beer and delicious food.

We’re super excited to meet everyone in person and hope to see you in Atlanta! We’d also like to thank SweetWater Brewing Company for hosting the event. Let us know if you’ll be joining us in the comments!